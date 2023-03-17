NATIONAL

Speculations about Pakistan’s nuclear, missile programme misleading: PM

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said the misleading speculations about Pakistan’s nuclear and missile program were unfortunate as stringent, fool-proof and multi-layered security safeguards, duly testified by International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), were in place.

In a tweet, the PM said, “Stringent, fool-proof and multi-layered security safeguards, duly testified by IAEA, are in place. Our nuclear program represents the unwavering consensus of the nation and is for deterrence.”

Earlier, the Prime Minister Office (PMO), in a statement on Thursday, said Pakistan’s nuclear and missile programme is a national asset, which is jealously guarded by the State. “Pakistan has made it categorically clear that its nuclear and missile programme is totally secure, foolproof and under no stress or pressure, whatsoever”, the statement said.

The statement was issued in wake of all the recent statements, press releases, queries and various assertions regarding Pakistan’s nuclear and missile programme, being circulated on social and print media.

The government said the country’s nuclear and missile programme continues to fully serve the purpose for which this capability was developed.

‘Federation, provinces will have to work together for public welfare’

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has said the Federation and provinces will have to work together for welfare of the masses.

He expressed these views while meeting with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, who called on him here in Islamabad on Thursday.

Overall political situation of the country besides issues related to Sindh province came under discussion in the meeting. The Prime Minister said ongoing development projects initiated by the Federal government in Sindh will be completed at the earliest.

He said Thar Coal project will not only meet the country’s energy needs but it will also open new avenues for development in the region. Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal and Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq were also present in the meeting.

Meanwhile, Dr Fowzia Siddiqui, sister of Dr Aafia Siddiqui, called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif here in Islamabad on Thursday.

During the meeting, she appreciated the measures that government is undertaking for Dr Aafia’s well-being and requested the government to speed up efforts for the early release of Dr Aafia.

The Prime Minister assured Dr Fowzia Siddiqui of the government’s full support. He lauded Dr Fowzia’s untiring efforts in the pursuit of justice for her sister and prayed for the well-being and good health of Dr Aafia.

The Prime Minister also instructed the Foreign Ministry to remain fully engaged with the US government, as well as Pakistan’s Mission in Washington, for Dr Aafia’s well-being and for her early release.

It merits to mention that former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif also had made robust efforts for release of Dr Aafia.

Pakistan’s development linked with Balochistan’s uplift

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that development of Pakistan is not possible without the development of Balochistan. PM Shehbaz was talking to Malak Abdul Wali Khan Kakar, Governor Balochistan who called on him here on Thursday.

The Prime Minister said that development and welfare of Balochistan had been included in the top priorities of federal government. Administrative affairs of the province, overall political situation of the country and province and other issues of bilateral interest came under discussion during the meeting.

PM inquires after health of Maulana Fazlur Rehman

On the other hand, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday arrived at the residence of the Chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, Maulana Fazlur Rehman to inquire after his health.

Federal Minister for Communications Maulana Asad Mehmood and Maulana Lutfur Rehman were also present at the meeting.

The Prime Minister inquired about the well-being and health of Maulana Fazlur Rehman, prayed for his early recovery and expressed best wishes for him.

The two leaders also discussed in detail the present political situation in the country.

 

 

 

Previous article
Anti-Muslim content and its counter-measures
Next article
A diplomatic revolution
Staff Report
Staff Report

