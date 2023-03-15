LHC orders end to police crackdown on Imran’s home

— Imran asks military to ‘abandon London plan’ of preventing him from coming to power

— IHC reserves verdict on petition seeking to suspend arrest warrant

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD: The security forces withdrew from around Imran Khan’s home in Lahore on Wednesday, after the Lahore High Court (LHC) ordered a halt to clashes that had erupted after police tried to arrest the former prime minister for not showing up in a case against him related to selling foreign gifts.

The order was given while the court was hearing a petition filed by Fawad Chaudhry, senior vice president of the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) party, who sought to put an end to the “atrocities” being committed outside Khan’s residence in upscale Zaman Park neighbourhood of Lahore.

Meanwhile, in a related development, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) is expected to deliver its verdict shortly concerning a party plea that challenges the arrest warrant against Khan.

Earlier, police and other security personnel were seen leaving the Zaman Park neighbourhood. Earlier, security forces had fired tear gas and water cannons at hundreds of Khan’s supporters who had cordoned off his home in an effort to prevent his arrest.

But after they withdrew, Khan was seen standing outside his home, wearing a gas mask and talking to supporters, as they cheered and celebrated “chasing the troops away”.

عمران خان کو نقصان پہنچانے کے لئے حملہ آور ہوئی پولیس اور رینجرز کوعوام نے پیچھے دھکیل دیا۔ مزید لوگ زمان پارک پہنچ رہے ہیں اور اس امپورٹڈ حکومت کے ناپاک عزائم کو کبھی کامیاب نہیں ہونے دیں گے انشا اللہ

#زمان_پارک_پُہنچو pic.twitter.com/7OrO9y2M4c — PTI (@PTIofficial) March 15, 2023

The development occurred hours after the PTI chairman called on the judiciary and military establishment to end the “farce”, as the troops resumed the standoff with his supporters after a night of violent clashes.

The crackdown on Khan and supporters of the opposition party came as the government of Shehbaz Sharif attempted to arrest the former prime minister, accusing him of failing to appear in court on what he calls trumped-up charges.

Zaman Park remained under siege Wednesday morning and the government was sending additional police to tackle the situation after hundreds of his supporters showed unexpected perseverance.

Rangers firing straight into unarmed citizens at Zaman Park as if they are attacking an enemy force on the battlefield. pic.twitter.com/dK8mlLHA4Y — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 15, 2023

In an early morning address to workers via video link, Khan expressed concern over the escalating situation and the lack of control he has over the workers.

“The kinds of actions that are taking place […] the boys [supporters] outside [my home] are not listening to me. When this anarchy and shelling is taking place against them, they won’t listen to me anymore,” he said. “I have no control over them now.”

شدید شیلنگ کے باوجود عمران خان زمان پارک کارکنوں کے درمیان موجود#زمان_پارک_پُہنچو pic.twitter.com/hNRWTdKUTi — PTI (@PTIofficial) March 15, 2023

As a result, Khan said he believes the only hope for a resolution lies with the judiciary and establishment. He urged them to put the country’s interests first and to end the ongoing chaos.

“Do not work on this London plan [sic]. This country is heading towards destruction. It is my appeal to all of you that now, think of this country,” he added, in reference to an alleged understanding between the military and deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif to keep Khan from coming to office.

Earlier in the day, the party said Khan’s residence was “under extreme attack” as it posted footage of law enforcement personnel opening fire on unarmed protestors.

In a tweet, the party shared a video and claimed “open firing by Rangers and police”, but did not specify when the video was filmed. Pakistan Today could not independently verify the claim.

It added that Zaman Park is “under extreme attack”.

Open firing by Rangers and Police. Zaman Park is under extreme attack!! Everyone must reach asap!! #زمان_پارک_پُہنچو pic.twitter.com/T18KWz6sI3 — PTI (@PTIofficial) March 15, 2023

In the morning, Khan emerged from his house to meet with his supporters, who faced tear gas and police baton the whole night to save him from arrest. He said he was ready to travel to Islamabad on March 18 under his arrest warrant, but police did not accept the offer.

IHC VERDICT RESERVED

Meanwhile, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) has reserved its verdict on Khan’s petition seeking the cancellation of arrest warrants issued in the case.

The non-bailable arrest warrants were issued after his persistent absences in the reference, with instructions to arrest him by March 18. PTI’s legal team approached the Lahore High Court (LHC), but the chief justice sent them back to the IHC.

During the hearing, the chief justice of IHC asked Imran’s counsel if he had addressed all the objections that the court had previously raised on the petition.

The court directed the PTI lawyer to remove objections from the petition so that the application could be taken up. The hearing resumed at 2:00 pm, and counsel for PTI, Khawaja Haris Ahmed, presented his arguments on the petition.

The joint team of Islamabad and Lahore police arrived at Khan’s residence following a district court restored an arrest warrant on Monday after he failed to appear before the judge despite instructions from the IHC in the case.

Originally, the warrant was issued in February, but the IHC suspended it last week and ordered the former prime minister to appear in court on March 13. However, Khan instead preferred to lead an election rally in Lahore on Monday.

This is a developing story and includes input from AFP and Reuters as well