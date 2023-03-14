US ambassador announces $4.5 mln for ‘Fertilizer Right’ project

ISLAMABAD: United States Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome on Tuesday announced a $4.5 million “Fertilizer Right” project to be implemented over the next four years to help Pakistani farmers to enhance fertilizer use efficiency.

The envoy disclosed this during a meeting with Ghulam Muhammad Ali of the Pakistan Agriculture Research Council (PARC) at the National Agriculture Research Center (NARC), said a news release issued by the US embassy in Pakistan.

The ambassador said, “Simply put, farmers need fertilizers to grow crops. The adoption of innovative and efficient fertilizer practices can alleviate pressure on fertilizer supplies, lower nitrous oxide emissions, and improve crop output. The US Government looks forward to partnering with PARC and NARC to make this fertilizer project a success”.

He said the “Fertilizer Right” project is part of the US-Pakistan “Green Alliance” framework which helps both countries jointly face the climate, environmental, and economic challenges of the future.”

A top priority of the “Green Alliance”, he said, is to cooperate on overcoming the challenges that agriculture faces because of climate change and collaborate to reduce the carbon emissions that contribute to climate change.

The Ambassador also explained that the project is designed to help farmers produce more with less fertilizer applied, and therefore should help boost farmers’ incomes, while also protecting soil resources.

The United States remains firmly committed to partnering with the people of Pakistan to strengthen Pakistan’s economy and agricultural sector through collaborative research and technical assistance he added.