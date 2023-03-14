NATIONAL

ECP suspends RO of Karachi’s UC Sultanabad

By Manal Jaffery
Paramilitary soldiers stand guard outside the Pakistans election commission building in Islamabad on August 2, 2022. - Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan's party accepted millions of dollars in illegal funds from foreign individuals and groups, the election commission ruled on August 2. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP) (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has suspended Returning Officer of the local government election in Union Committee-7 Sultanabad in Keamari district of Karachi on Tuesday.

The ECP has formed an inquiry committee headed by the provincial election commissioner and ordered it to submit its report.

The probe committee will examine the role of the RO and collect evidence of rigging during the LG polls in Sultanabad union committee.

The committee will also compile recommendations about disciplinary action against the R/O or proceedings under the criminal law.

Regional Election Commissioner has been nominated as the new returning officer and being directed to submit election results within seven days.

Regional Election Commissioner has been nominated as the new returning officer and directed to submit the results within seven days. He will also record statements of all candidates.

Previous article
PTI approaches admin to seek permission for Minar-e-Pakistan rally
Manal Jaffery
Manal Jaffery

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

China says AUKUS alliance on ‘path of error, danger’ after submarine...

BEIJING: China warned on Tuesday that Australia, Britain and the United States were treading a "path of error and danger" after they unveiled a...

KP governor proposes May 28 as election date to ECP

Islamabad police arrive to arrest Imran, clash with protesters

Israel MPs push on with legal reforms decried as threat to democracy

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.