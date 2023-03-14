PTI approaches admin to seek permission for Minar-e-Pakistan rally

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday approached the Lahore administration, seeking permission for its public rally scheduled to be held at Minar-e-Pakistan on March 19.

PTI Lahore President Sheikh Imtiaz has submitted an application to the district administration in this regard.

On the other hand, the district administration denied receiving any application from PTI, for permission the Minar-e-Pakistan rally.

According to the district admin, the permission for Minar-e-Pakistan rally would be given by district intelligence committee by reviewing all safety measures as PSL final is also scheduled on March 19 in Qaddafi Stadium.

Former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan has announced holding a power show at Minar-e-Pakistan on Sunday.

A large number of PTI workers and supporters attended the rally led by chairman Imran Khan on Monday. After crossing different routes, the rally reached Data Darbar where the PTI chief addressed the workers.