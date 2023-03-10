Postal ban

The blanket suspension of bilateral trade between Pakistan and India in the wake of the condemnable act of revocation of the special status of occupied Jammu and Kashmir is rightly welcomed by many in our homeland. There are other aspects of the Indian decision that have remained largely unnoticed. For instance, the decision has also led to a ban on postal services between the two countries. Post offices in both the countries do not entertain letters and parcels meant for addresses in the other country. The situation has caused problems for many people residing on both sides of the border who want to use such services for one reason or the other.

University scholars, students and general readers want to acquire printed material published in the other country. They are unable to get anything through postal services at all. On the contrary, some courier companies are allowed to transport parcels from India to all destinations in Pakistan through the United Arab Emirates (UAE), overcharging both the sender and the receiver. Is it not possible for the authorities to let the postal services work between the two countries for easy and affordable transportation of books, journals and magazines that are meant for personal usage and not commercial purposes?

The decision of removing the ban with practical considerations will not only increase the revenue of Pakistan Post, which is already in loss, but will also develop a culture of knowledge-sharing, resulting in standard research, facilitation of political dialogue and mutual harmony.

QAMAR ABBAS WARRAICH

FAISALABAD