Six of same family dead in Quetta gas cylinder blast

QUETTA: Six members of a same family including women and children were killed and four others sustained multiple injuries when a gas cylinder exploded with a bang due to leakage, destroying the house in Quetta in the wee hours of Tuesday.

According to the Balochistan Provincial Disaster Management Authority, the gas cylinder exploded in a house in Sarki Kalan area of Quetta around 4:30am. As a result, the house was completely destroyed and six persons including 2 women and four children were killed. Four other people also sustained critical injuries in the blast.

The dead included: three-year-old Ibad Ullah, seven-year-old Misbah, eight-year-old Hammad, Nine-year-old Tanzeela, 28-year-old Gul Zareen and 35-year-old Tahira Bibi. The injured were identified as: three-year-old Ghazali, 12-year-old Imdad Ullah, 27-year-old Siddique Ullah and 45-year-old Maulvi Abdul Aziz.

The rescuers shifted the dead and injured to hospital where condition of the injured is stated to be critical.

The police informed that the injured and deceased persons belonged to the same family.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority continued operation and moved bodies and injured to the hospital.

It is to be noted that temperatures in the country’s southwestern region drop at night, with most families relying on makeshift gas cylinders to stay warm because of the lack of gas access in several areas.