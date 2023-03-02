Former general acquitted of incitement charge

ISLAMABAD: A district and sessions court in Islamabad granted the discharge request made by retired Lt. Gen. Amjad Shoaib, who was arrested on Monday after being charged with inciting the public and civil servants against national institutions.

The charge against Shoaib, which carries a seven-year sentence, came after he appeared on a popular cable news station, BOL News, over the weekend criticising authorities for keeping the supporters of former prime minister Imran Khan jailed, especially in remote areas of the country.

They were arrested amid Khan’s latest court arrest campaign as a way to pressure the government into holding early elections.

مجرموں کی اس امپورٹڈسرکار اور انکےسرپرستوں کےہاتھوں ہم جن پستیوں میں گِرچکےہیں بطور پاکستانی انہیں دیکھ کر شرم آتی ہے۔اقتدار سےچمٹےرہنےکی مایوس کن خواہش کی تکمیل +اختلافِ رائےکا گلا گھونٹنےکیلئےانہوں نےایک معزز+محبِ وطن پاکستانی پر بغاوت کا الزام تھوپ کر اسےزندان میں ڈال دیاہے pic.twitter.com/7ZdleGP6VD — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 2, 2023

The verdict Thursday was announced by Additional District and Sessions Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra following the review plea filed by the former general, a fierce critic of the Shehbaz Sharif government, against his physical remand granted on Monday.

During the hearing, Shoaib’s lawyer argued that a case could not be filed against his client based on his remarks, which he deemed were not offensive. The defence analyst also clarified that he had never supported long marches or sit-ins and denied meeting any political leaders.

The prosecutor, however, opposed the discharge request and argued it was necessary to detain Shoaib to investigate the case and conduct a photogrammetric test.

The court ultimately dismissed the charges against Shoaib after hearing the arguments.

Following the hearing, Shoaib spoke out, saying this was the third fake case filed against him. He also clarified that he has no association with any political party and has never met Khan.

He added that when he gives his analysis, it is his own and individuals should interpret his views in their own way. Shoaib emphasised that his advice is not a crime and that everything he says is for the benefit of Pakistan.