Public-private partnership model of PEF best for development sector, says boss

By Staff Report

LAHORE: The chief executive officer (CEO) of the Human Development Foundation (HDF), Mehboob ul-Haq, and his team visited the headquarters of the Punjab Education Foundation (PEF) on the invitation of Deputy Managing Director (Operations) Qurat ul-ain Memon.

The purpose of the visit was to explore possibilities of mutual cooperation in promoting education. During their visit, the delegation provided a detailed briefing on HDF’s projects to the managing director of PEF, Manzar Javed Ali.

Ali praised HDF’s efforts in the education sector and commended PEF’s public-private partnership model, which has successfully provided education to underprivileged and low-income groups.

He emphasised the crucial role of non-governmental welfare organizations in achieving a 100 percent literacy rate and highlighted PEF’s educational projects.

The CEO of HDF also expressed his admiration for PEF’s public-private partnership model and its effective contribution to education in Punjab. He appreciated PEF’s commitment to the provision of education and underscored the importance of collaboration between organizations in the education sector.

