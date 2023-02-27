Cry for help from a hero’s daughter

In 2013, my father, the late Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan, established the Dr A.Q. Khan Hospital Trust to provide free healthcare to the poor and needy of Lahore. Before his death in 2021, in his capacity as the lifetime chairman of the said trust, he named me as his successor.

Unfortunately, seeing an opportunity, some unscrupulous individuals having nothing to do with the trust, have been promoting themselves as trustees and administrators of the hospital. With the help of certain officials, they have created a totally fake and bogus trust deed, and are using it to scam the public into making donations.

It has now been 16 months since my father’s demise, and I am still fighting to somehow stop this illegal activity.

The culprits have forcibly and illegally occupied the hospital as well as the trust offices, and have stolen donations worth billions of rupees from the bank accounts.

Before his death, my father had legally instructed all the relevant banks to freeze the accounts till further notice, but some unscrupulous bankers have given the corrupt people access, and have handed over the deposits to them. My father had also recorded a video while he was in hospital. In it, he clearly states that he has removed certain people from the trust and they are not to be given any access, assistance or authority. This video has been posted on social media and is available to the public.

Yet, despite my efforts, these deceitful persons continue their illegal activities, using my father’s name to loot the donors and to promote themselves on social and conventional media platforms. I have repeatedly tried to get help from multiple quarters both in Islamabad and Lahore, but all have been in vain.

Instead, I am being harassed by the police, hearing of my court cases keeps getting adjourned, my requests for help from various government departments are being ignored, and false accusations are being levelled against me.

My father gave this country security and freedom, and even in the last days of his life he was trying to help the people of Pakistan. This is how he is being repaid.

I ask the relevant authorities to step in and resolve this matter once and for all. I urge them to help me restore my rightful control of the trust so I may continue my father’s work, and force these fake trustees to stop their activities and repay all the funds that they have already stolen. The people at large should not donate at all till sanity prevails.

DR DINA KHAN

ISLAMABAD