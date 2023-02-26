Another wave of internal migration seems to be in the offing. Karachi is already teeming with migrants hailing from different parts of the country who come to the city in search of livelihood. Unfortunately, the physical and institutional infrastructure of the city does not have the capacity anymore to put up with mass influx.

The process of migration surged after the floods last year and we witnessed people in large numbers relocating to the city. With climate change a reality and the summer just a few months away, the city might experience a similar pattern.

The floods were massive and the loss was heavy. There can be no doubt about that. The official response to the disaster has been negligible and efforts to restore, rebuild and rehabilitate have not been noticeable in the areas that were affected.

The burden of the incompetence of the relevant authorities has to be borne by Karachi and its residents. The local administration is already struggling to keep the city functional and safe. Unplanned influx of people only makes matters worse. The city may well collapse if the trend continues in the future.

The phenomenon of climate change is not going anywhere and migration from rural to urban areas is becoming a trend. The government must take preemptive measures to discourage this trend which could jolt the foundation of urban centres in the country and change demography for which the government seems unprepared.

FARHAN AHMED

KARACHI