Court delays decision on Imran’s indictment in Toshakhana case

ISLAMABAD: An Islamabad court Tuesday deferred the indictment of former prime minister Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case until February 28.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had filed a reference against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman last year, alleging that he misled officials about the gifts he received from foreign dignitaries during his tenure as prime minister.

The ECP had requested that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman be convicted for the offences mentioned under Sections 167 and 173 of the Elections Act, 2017.

During the proceedings, Khan’s legal team sought another exemption from personal appearance on medical grounds, which was accepted by the court.

Khan has had a number of cases registered against him since a contentious vote of confidence ousted him from power last year. The cases range from gathering prohibited funds for his political party to inciting violence against state officials.

This case centres on a government department known as Toshakhana — which during the Mughal era referred to the treasure houses kept by the subcontinent’s princely rulers to store and display gifts lavished on them.

Government officials must declare all gifts to the Cabinet Division, but are allowed to keep those below a certain value.

More expensive items must go to Toshakhana under the administrative control of the Cabinet Division, but in some cases, the recipient can buy them back at around 50 percent of their value — a discount Khan raised from 20 percent while in office.

The ruling coalition of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) parties has for months alleged Imran Khan, former prime minister, and his wife, Bushra Maneka, received lavish gifts worth millions during trips abroad. They included luxury watches, jewellery, designer handbags and perfumes.