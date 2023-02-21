Sharif asks for cooperation from Kenya leader on Arshad Sharif murder

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has spoken to the leader of Kenya about the issue of the murder of journalist Arshad Sharif in Nairobi, his office said.

Sharif held a telephone conversation with William Ruto on Monday, during which the former thanked the latter for the cooperation extended to investigation teams from Pakistan so far.

He emphasised that Pakistan attached great importance to the case, requesting further cooperation from Kenya during the course of the investigation in bringing the matter to closure for the family and the people of Pakistan.

President Ruto assured the premier of full support and cooperation in the matter.

During the conversation, the two leaders also discussed bilateral cooperation and issues of mutual interest.

Highlighting the significance Pakistan attached to its relations with Africa, the premier conveyed the nation’s strong desire to strengthen its historical ties with Kenya in all areas of cooperation.

The assassination of the journalist has gained significance in Pakistan and the government has sent a special joint investigation team (JIT) to Kenya to collect facts surrounding the gruesome murder.

Last week, the Supreme Court had asked the JIT to submit the complete fact-finding report of Sharif’s murder within a month before adjourning the hearing till March.

Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial told the investigating team to “do what you have to do but get to the facts”.