Thousands’ victims of last year’s floods still homeless in Sindh

ISLAMABAD: In Sindh 29,692 victims of unprecedented floods of last year have still been homeless.

Sources said that 5,132 flood victims in Sindh have been staying in a tent city, seven months after the deluge that inflicted huge losses to Pakistan’s economy and every walk of life.

Floodwater drainage still ongoing in flood hit districts of Balochistan as water still standing in several union councils of Naseerabad, Jhal Magsi, Jaffarabadd, Osta Mohammad and Sohbatpur, sources said.

Flood relief camps have been closed in Balochistan, Punjab and KP provinces, while in Sindh 29,692 people have still been homeless in Sindh.

According to sources malaria cases being reported from flood affected areas of Sindh and Balochistan. “The situation have been under control with regard to gastroenteritis and dengue,” sources said.

Sources said that training have been imparted to the health personnel to tackle severe malnutrition in Balochistan. In Sindh 56 surveillance officers have completed training with regard to infectious diseases.

“Medicines being distributed in flood hit areas of Sindh and Balochistan, while mosquito nets being distributed in the areas with rampant malaria cases,” sources said.

In Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan 11,760 malaria test-kits were distributed. According to details, 1,800 malaria test-kits distributed in Hyderabad and Sukkur each, 1800 test kits in Naseerabad, 2400 kits in Loralai, 1200 test-kits in D.I. Khan, D.G. Khan and 600 malaria test-kits in Rajanpur, sources added.

More than 33 million people in Pakistan affected by unprecedented flooding, brought on by record monsoon rains amplified by climate change. Sindh was the most affected province in the deluge, which made millions of people homeless.