Another injured constable of KPO attack succumbs, CM offers funeral prayer

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah offered Namaz-e-Jinaza of Constable Abdul Latif who succumbed to injuries he had sustained during the terrorist attack on KPO on Feb 17 and laid a floral wreath on his coffin wrapped in the national flag and flag of the police department.

The Namaz-e-Jinaza was held at Police Garden Headquarters and was attended by provincial minister Saeed Ghani, IG Police Ghulam Nabi Memon, Additional IG Javed Odho, Commissioner Karachi Iqbal Memon, additional IGs, DIGs, SSP, a family member of Shaheed constable and members of Civil Society.

The CM talking to the family members of Shaheed constable said that Abdul Latif was a brave policeman and laid his life while fighting against the terrorists. The sacrifice he rendered would always be remembered in history.

Mr. Shah said that he had sustained multiple injuries in the KPO operation. “We tried our best to save his life by providing him with the best medical treatment, but he succumbed – may Allah rest him in peace,” he said while talking to the brothers of Shaheed Abdul Latif.

The CM carried the casket of the Shaheed constable to the ambulance and prayed for the departed soul.

Profile: Shaheed Constable Abdul Latif joined Sindh police on Ex-army quota on February 17, 2014, and was currently serving in Security-I. He sustained multiple injuries while fighting against terrorists and was shifted to JPMC where he succumbed.

Shaheed Abdul Latif is survived by his widow, six daughters, and one son.