First Hindu woman takes charge as assistant commissioner in Hasan Abdal

HASAN ABDAL: Dr Sana Ramchand Gulwani, a member of the nation’s Hindu community, on Wednesday became the first female assistant commissioner to take charge of her office in Hasan Abdal tehsil of Attock district.

Gulwani, 27, has been posted as the assistant commissioner and administrator of the town after successfully completing the prestigious Central Superior Services (CSS) exam, becoming the first woman from her community to join the Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) in 2020.

Originally from the small town of Chak in the Shikarpur district of Sindh, Gulwani received her primary and secondary education from a local government school before graduating from Benazir Bhutto Medical University in 2016 with a degree in Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS).

After pursuing her studies as a urologist, she began preparing for the CSS exam.

Although her family hoped she would pursue a career in medicine, Gulwani achieved both her and her parents’ dreams by joining the administration.

Gulwani said she never faced any issues being a member of the minority community, adding that she is “proud to be Pakistani first and then Hindu”. “I will live and die in my country. Hassanabdal is a beautiful city, and I will work to enhance its beauty,” she said.

Hasan Abdal’s two administrative seats are currently occupied by officers from minority communities, with Municipal Committee Officer (MCO) Hensin Karamat, a Christian, holding an additional charge of Hazro tehsil along with Hasan Abdal.