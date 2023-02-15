NATIONAL

50-nation naval exercise concludes

By Anadolu Agency
KARACHI, PAKISTAN - FEBRUARY 10: A view of the beginning of the multinational naval exercise in Karachi, Pakistan on February 10, 2023. Navies from 50 countries, including Turkiye, the US, and China, began a five-day multinational naval exercise led by Pakistan in the Arabian Sea on Friday. The biannual event, which has taken place since 2007, began with a flag-raising ceremony, state-run Pakistan Television reported. Regional countries such as Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Indonesia, as well as African Union countries, are taking part in the event with ships, aircraft, special operations forces, marine teams, and observers. (Photo by Muhammed Semih Ugurlu/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

KARACHI: A 50-nation naval exercise led by the Pakistan Navy has concluded in the Arabian Sea.

The “International Fleet Review” was the highlight of the five-day event’s closing ceremony.

The fleet review was witnessed onboard PNS “Moawin” by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who was the closing day’s chief guest, and naval chief Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi, said a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

The participating countries’ ships and aircraft were involved in the fleet review.

Navies from 50 countries, including Türkiye, the US, and China, participated in the AMAN-2023 naval exercise.

The biennial event, which has been held since 2007, began on Friday.

Regional countries such as Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Indonesia, as well as African Union countries, took part in the event with ships, aircraft, special operations forces, marine teams, and observers.

Türkiye this year participated in the exercise at a limited level due to last Monday’s massive earthquakes, which killed nearly 32,000 people.

The naval exercise, organized under the slogan “Together for Peace,” was aimed at providing a forum for understanding maritime concepts and operational cultures, enhancing interoperability, and identifying ways and means to combat common threats at sea.

The previous edition, held in February 2021, included 48 countries.

Previous article
Saudi Arabia to host 2023 World Club Cup
Anadolu Agency
Anadolu Agency

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.