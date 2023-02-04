Final of 3rd Allama Iqbal Polo Tournament tomorrow

LAHORE: Remington Pharma will take on Diamond Paints in the main final of the 3rd Allama Iqbal Polo Tournament sponsored by Lahore Smart City here at Jinnah Polo Fields on Sunday (tomorrow).

Before main final, the subsidiary final will be played between FG/Din Polo and Platinum Homes/Master Paints at 1:30 pm. The special guest of the final is expected to be Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman, while many personalities including the sponsors Lahore Smart City high-ups, players, their families and polo lovers will also be present on the occasion.

Jinnah Polo Club Secretary Major Ali Taimur also thanked Lahore Smart City for sponsoring the two-week mega polo event. He said that after this last eight-goal event, the high-goal 14-goal competition is starting and from now on, the events will be more challenging and exciting. The team Remington Pharma consists of Basel Faisal Khokhar, Ahmad Zubair Butt, Ahmad Bilal Riaz and Hamza Mawaz Khan while Diamond Paints team comprises of Mir Shoaib Ahmed, Bilal Hayat Noon, Lt Col Omar Minhas (R) and Nico Roberts.