Imran says won’t ‘recognize govt’ installed through conspiracy

Shares brief summary of political persecution PTI, its allies

Asad Umar says ongoing economic conditions could not interfere with elections

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) chief and former premier Imran Khan on Friday launched a broadside at Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, saying his party will never participate in an apex committee meeting convened by “person installed through regime change conspiracy.”

Taking to his twitter handle on Friday, the PTI chief lamented the 10 months of “fascist” rule by the incumbent coalition government had pushed to the verge of default and destruction.

Maintaining his previous stance against the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government, in a tweet, Imran said he would not recognise “this imported government installed through conspiracy and horse-trading”.

I dont recognise this Imported Govt installed thru conspiracy & horse trading. How can SS be so shameless given his govt's destruction in 10 mths of our economy & democracy with brazen fascism,end of fundamental rights & rule of law; & allowing terrorism to spread under its watch pic.twitter.com/RayXmy6PDC — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) February 3, 2023

“How can Shehbaz Sharif be so shameless given his government’s destruction in 10 months of our economy and democracy with brazen fascism, end of fundamental rights and rule of law; and allowing terrorism to spread under his watch?” the tweet read.

The tweet also shared a brief summary of the political persecution the PTI and its allies allege to have suffered during the incumbent government’s tenure, including the ‘murder’ of journalist Arshad Sharif, an alleged assassination attempt at Imran himself as well as the arrests and alleged torture of leaders including Shahbaz Gill, Azam Swati among others.

The tweet comes after the PTI declined an invite from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to participate in the apex committee discussing the Peshawar mosque tragedy.

PTI Spokesperson Shaukat Yousafzai stated that the PTI leadership has decided against participating in the apex committee that is scheduled to meet today to discuss the terror attack that occurred in Peshawar on Monday.

Yousafzai questioned how the PTI could participate in such a forum when it was protesting the policies of the incumbent government.

It may be noted here that the PM had urged all political entities to join forces in an attempt to build a united front to counter terrorism in the country.

“My message to all political forces is one of unity against anti-Pakistan elements”, he had said adding that “we can fight our political fights later”.

Meanwhile, the government went on to arrest former interior minister Shiekh Rashid on Thursday with reports of a raid at former Punjab chief minister Pervaiz Elahi’s family home surfacing as well, both of whom have been close allies of the PTI.

‘Imran not to attend APC’

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) General Secretary Asad Umar said on Friday confirmed Imran Khan will not attend Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s convened All-Parties Conference (APC).

Talking to media personnel outside the Lahore High Court (LHC), Asad Umar categorically clarified the PTI chairman will not attend the APC, posing a question “as how the former premier could sit with the incumbent government while false cases are being filed against the PTI.”

On Thursday, PM Shehbaz announced an APC on February 7 and invited all the national political leaders, including Imran Khan, to develop a consensus on the growing threat of extremism and terrorism.

The prime minister’s decision to summon the APC to discuss ways to overcome the current national challenges and invite all national-level political leaders, including the PTI chief, has come days after the Peshawar police lines carnage, which devoured more than 100 lives when a suicide bomber blew himself up during Zuhr prayers inside a mosque.

ECP ‘bound’ to hold polls

Asad Umar further said that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was bound to conduct polls and that the ongoing economic conditions could not interfere with elections. He added that elections will be announced in Punjab by Thursday.

The PTI leader instructed party workers to gear up preparations for the elections, saying that holding by-elections in 90 days had clearly been mentioned in the [constitution].

He hoped that the decision will be in “our favour at the next hearing of when the elections would be held “. He added that the Punjab governor and the electoral watchdog believed that the elections should be held in 90 days but were not ready to give a date.

He said that the ECP itself wrote that 54 days are required for preparations, however, the government was deliberately trying to create confusion.