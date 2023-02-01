NATIONAL

LHC breathes life into restaurants with extended hours in smog fight

By Staff Report

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has extended the operating hours for restaurants in the ongoing smog case.

The court ruled that restaurants can remain open until 11:00 pm each night, and can continue with home delivery services until 12:30 am.

Additionally, the LHC instructed relevant authorities to identify areas prone to traffic congestion and submit a report. The court also established a helpline to be staffed by the traffic police.

The written verdict was delivered by Justice Shahid Karim during the hearing of the Haroon Farooq case.

The next hearing is scheduled for February 3, and representatives from the Water and Environmental Commission are expected to present a report at that time.

