Pakistan under Sharif ranks 140th on global anti-corruption index

By Staff Report
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 23: Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif speaks at the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) at U.N. headquarters on September 23, 2022 in New York City. After two years of holding the session virtually or in a hybrid format, 157 heads of state and representatives of government are expected to attend the General Assembly in person (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: According to the Transparency International report released on Tuesday, Pakistan failed to improve its position on the 2022 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI), remaining at 140th out of 180 countries, the same as the previous year.

The CPI measures the perceived level of corruption in a country’s public sector, with a score of zero to 100, where zero represents highly corrupt and 100 represents very clean.

Transparency International released its annual CPI report on Tuesday, showing a one-point improvement for Pakistan, improving its score to 27 from 28, while the ranking remained unchanged.

The nation’s ranking under the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government had been on a decline, dropping 16 places in 2021 compared to 2020, and ranking 140th out of 180 countries.

In contrast, during the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government in 2018, Pakistan’s ranking was 117th.

Meanwhile, India’s score remained unchanged, and Bangladesh’s score decreased to 25 from 26.

The 2022 CPI was based on 13 expert assessments and business executive surveys, and reflected the views of experts and business people. Denmark topped the index with 90 points, followed by Finland and New Zealand with 87 points each.

At the bottom of the chart were Somalia, Syria, and South Sudan with 12, 13, and 13 points, respectively.

In his message, Daniel Eriksson, chief executive officer (CEO) of TI, emphasized the importance of including the public in decision-making to fight corruption and promote peace.

He encouraged people in democratic societies to raise their voices and demand a safer world by rooting out corruption.

Peshawar buries mosque blast victims as death toll passes 90
