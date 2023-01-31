CDA accelerates anti-encroachment operations

ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) carried out an extensive anti-encroachment drive in various parts of Islamabad.

The authority seized four trucks of goods and demolished illegal structures that were built outside the designated plot line in the Zia Masjid sector. The operation was started in Zia Masjid on the Islamabad Express Highway where hundreds of stalls were destroyed and the goods were confiscated with the assistance of the district administration.

The drive was initiated on the orders of CDA Chairman retired Capt. Noor ul-Amin Mengal, who reviewed the ongoing works in Islamabad and directed the director general of enforcement wing to remove encroachments in the construction of IJP Road.

The official quickly mobilized the revenue staff and anti-encroachment personnel and reached the IJP Road where they marked the right-of-way and removed encroachments.

Additionally, encroachments outside the plot line in Sector G-9 were also taken down, and numerous encroachments outside houses on Neelum Road were demolished.

Factory owners who were illegally throwing waste into Darya Swan in Mauza Hamak Islamabad were issued written notices under the CDA Ordinance 1960 Martial Law Regulation No. 63 and the Environmental Protection Act 2008.

The vehicles bringing the waste were prevented from reaching the site by digging pits with excavators.

Lastly, the illegal constructions near Terlai Extension were also demolished to foil any attempts to take possession.