CCE 2020 results

The Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) conducted the Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) 2020 almost two years ago under the supervision of the Sindh High Court (SHC).

There were fewer than 2,000 candidates. Sadly, the results have not been announced yet, and there is no word from the SPSC on this count.

When the Supreme Court had declared CCE 2013 null and void, it had also took notice of delays in result announcement, and had directed that the examination must be conducted every year.

It seems the directives have been disregarded.

Over 10,000 candidates appear every year in Central Superior Services (CSS) examination, and even then the result is announced in less than 10 months. Also, this year the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) announced the result of the Provincial Management Service (PMS) examination within six months.

The inordinate delay on the part of the SPSC in the announcement of the written test result of CCE 2020 is causing frustration among the aspirants, because they have already lost precious time waiting, and there is still no sign of their wait coming to an end anytime soon.

The critical matter certainly deserves some attention on an urgent basis.

INAYATULLAH RUSTAMANI

HYDERABAD