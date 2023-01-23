NATIONAL

Top court fumes at reinstatement of policemen suspended for robbery

By Staff Report
Rangers patrolalong a street past Pakistan's Supreme Court in Islamabad on April 5, 2022, as the supreme court adjourned without ruling on the legality of political manoeuvres that led Prime Minister Imran Khan to dissolve the national assembly and call fresh elections. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP) (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court expressed its dismay over the reinstatement of three dismissed policemen who were involved in a robbery at a diplomat’s house and sought a report from the chief of Islamabad police within three weeks.

The chief justice, who headed the hearing, questioned the IGP on why a time-expired appeal was filed against the decision to reinstate the dismissed policemen.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial also highlighted that the diplomat involved in the case has immunity and that the stolen valuables from the diplomat’s house were recovered from the police employees.

Justice Athar Minallah emphasized that the top policeman should be held accountable for the matter, and Justice Ayesha Malik stated that the time-expired appeal was the result of a connivance within the department.

The three police employees, Asif Ali, Lal Shahbaz and Tariq Mehmood, were dismissed in 2017 for their involvement in the robbery.

Across China: Spring Festival travel rush in the eyes of a Pakistani
Staff Report
Staff Report

