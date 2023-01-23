NATIONAL

India denies visa to 239 pilgrims for Moinuddin Chisti’s annual Urs

By Staff Report
AJMER, RAJASTHAN, INDIA - 2020/09/07: Indian Muslim devotees pray at the Shrine of Sufi Saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti as it has reopened after 172 days during unlock 4.0 in Ajmer, Rajasthan. (Photo by Nadeem Khan/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: The diplomatic mission of India in Islamabad has refused to issue visas to 239 citizens who had applied to attend the annual Urs celebrations of Khawaja Moinuddin Chisti, a revered 13th-century Sufi saint, in Ajmer in the western state of Rajasthan.

Out of the 488 people who applied for Indian visas, only 249 were granted permission to travel to seek blessings.

Additionally, only one of the six officials designated to accompany the pilgrims during their stay in India was granted a visa.

The devotees who were granted visas will depart for India on Tuesday, with travel plans communicated through phone messages and instructed to gather in Lahore.

The festival is an annual festival which commemorates the death anniversary of the saint. Each year, thousands of devotees from all over India and abroad visit the shrine to pay their respects and celebrate the anniversary of his death.

The main celebrations of the Urs last for six days and feature night-long dhikr qawwali singing.

The sixth day of the Urs is known as Chhati Sharif, which is considered to be the most special and auspicious day of the festival. It is celebrated between 10 am and 1:30 pm inside the complex. On this day, the Shijra (genealogical tree) associated with the Chishti Order is read and then there is a prayer.

Just before the Qu’l (conclusion of Chhati Sharif), a Barhaawa (poem of praise) is sung at the main entrance of the shrine by Qawwals.

The festival is not just a religious event, but a cultural celebration as well. During the celebrations, people from all walks of life come together to celebrate the life and legacy of the Sufi saint.

The festival also provides an opportunity for people to showcase their talents in various forms, such as music, dance, poetry, and art.

