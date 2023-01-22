Man ends life after shooting wife, daughter dead

LAHORE: A man committed suicide after shooting dead his wife and daughter on a trivial issue in Lahore on Sunday.

According to a report, Police said Mushtaq Masih shot dead his wife Maria Bibi and 18-month-old daughter after a heated argument and later turned the gun on himself.

The tragedy happened at the residence of Pastor Azhar Khokhar where Mushtaq went to meet his wife. Pastor Azhar also injured in the firing incident.

Police and forensic teams have rushed to the site and started their investigation.

Meanwhile, limbs tied body of a transgender dumped in bushes was recovered in Karachi on Sunday.

Police said that body of a transgender with tied limbs and noose around the neck was recovered from bushes near Samama Chowrangi in Gulistan-e-Johar area of Karachi.

Police claimed that deceased was a drug addict and narcotics were also recovered from his possession. A case was registered into the incident and police was investigating into the matter.