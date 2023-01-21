Zaidi says joint JI, PTI committee to tally up Form-11

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Sindh President Ali Haider Zaidi Saturday said that the PTI and Jamaat-i-Islami had constituted a joint committee to tally Form-11 — polling station result forms issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), saying they wanted the results to be issued as per Form 11 in Karachi LG polls.

PTI Sindh chapter president Ali Haider Zaidi was talking to the media after a meeting with a Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) delegation led by Karachi Chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman. The JI delegation visited PTI Karachi headquarters to seek the party support for the city mayor slot.

The JI delegation included Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, Osama Razi, Muslim Parvez and others. On the occasion, the JI and PTI leaders discussed matters pertaining to Karachi mayorship and ‘rigging’ in some Karachi UCs in LG polls.

Speaking to reporters alongside JI’s Karachi Chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, Ali Zaidi informed the committee will comprise of four members, two each from both the parties.

Mr Zaidi explained there were around 40 such UCs where the PTI was a runner-up with a thin margin. He demanded solution to seat issues and then the final results should be issued. The PTI leader said that the party would not support Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in any case.

Speaking on the occasion, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said that JI had a good working relationship with PTI as they both had jointly contested 2015 local government elections. He accused the Sindh government of manipulating the results of some Karachi UCs in the recent local government elections.

The Jamaat City Chief urged the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and other parties to build consensus for Karachi mayor’s slot. He invited all political parties to work with JI for the betterment of Karachi.

Earlier, during the meeting, the two parties discussed results of local government (LG) elections and also demanded recognition of the mandate of Karachi. The sources claimed that the Jamaat-e-Islami did not seek Tehreek-e-Insaf’s support for Mayor Karachi slot.

The second phase of the local government elections was held in 16 districts of Sindh on Jan 15. However, major contesting parties — including the ruling PPP — had raised concerns over an unusual delay in the results in Karachi and blamed the ECP for mismanagement.