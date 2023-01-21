33 years on, Gaw Kadal massacre victims in IIOJK yet to get Justice

ISLAMABAD: Justice continues to elude the victims of Gaw Kadal massacre in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) despite the passage of 33 years. Over 50 people were killed in Gaw Kadal area of Srinagar on this day in 1990 when Indian troops had resorted to indiscriminate firing on peaceful demonstrators who were protesting against the molestation of several women by troops, the previous night.

A report released by Kashmir Media Service, today, said that Indian troops had committed scores of brutal massacres since 1989 in IIOJK. It said that over 96,160 Kashmiris had fallen to the Indian bullets in the past 33 years and that the memories of Gaw Kadal like bloodbaths were still fresh in the minds of Kashmiris.

The report pointed out that the aim of committing massacres was to instill fear among the people of Kashmir, adding that the large-scale killings of the Kashmiris were also meant to change the demographic composition of the territory by turning its Muslim majority status into a minority.

While saying that the Gaw Kadal and other massacres are a reminder of the criminal face of the occupation troops, the report deplored that the RSS-backed Indian regime has planned to carry out more Gaw Kadal like carnage in the occupied territory. It lamented that the Hindutva-inspired Modi had broken all records of atrocities in IIOJK.

However, the report said, wanton killings would not deter the Kashmiris from pursuing their struggle for right to self-determination and they would not rest till they achieve freedom from Indian yoke.

The report urged the global rights bodies to probe all massacres committed by Indian troops in the occupied territory. The world must play its role to punish culprits of Gaw Kadal and other massacres in IIOJK, it added.