NATIONAL

KP Police buy Thermal Weapon Sights to fight terrorists

By Staff Report

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Police have purchased 40 Thermal Weapon Sights and planned buying 600 more such weapons to cope with the rising terror incidents in the province.

According to Inspector General (IG) KP Moazzam Jah Ansari, in various incidents in Dera Ismail Khan and Bannu, terrorists were targeted through Thermal Visions at night time. The IG KP further said that through fitting Thermal Sights on any gun, enemies could be easily sighted at night through ‘Heat Signature’.

Sources said that the US Army when withdrew from Afghanistan left latest weapons worth seven billion rupees which were being used against Pakistan.

To tackle the menace of terrorism and cope with terrorist, latest Thermal Sights were need of the hour.

 

