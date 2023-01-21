Australia thump Pakistan to win ODI series 3-0

SYDNEY: Australia completed a whitewash in the three-match ODI series against Pakistan on Saturday with a 101-run win in the third and final match of the series.

The Green Shirts, chasing a massive target of 337 runs, were restricted to 235-7 in their allotted 50 overs.

Bismah Maroof top-scored for Pakistan with 44 runs, meanwhile Sidra Amin and Sadaf Shamas added 34 and 30 runs, respectively.

Ashleigh Gardner was the pick of the bowlers for Australia with figures of 3-30 in 10 overs.

Earlier, Aussie opener Beth Mooney scored a spectacular hundred to help her side post a daunting total on the board. She notched up 133 runs in only 105 balls with the help of 14 fours and four sixes.

Captain Meg Lanning scored 72 runs, which included eight fours and a six.

Mooney, who scored 191 runs in three innings, was named both the Player of the Match and Player of the Series.

It must be noted that Australia thumped Pakistan by 10 wickets on Wednesday to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. Meanwhile, the home side won the first ODI by eight wickets on Monday.

The two teams will now participate in a three-match T20I series, starting on January 24.

T20I series schedule

January 24 — First T20I at North Sydney Oval No.1, North Sydney

January 26 — Second T20I at Blundstone Arena, Hobart

January 29 — Third T20I at Manuka Oval, Canberra

Pakistan T20I squad

Bismah Maroof (c), Aimen Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Javeria Khan, Muneeba Ali (wk), Nashra Sandhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz (wk) and Tuba Hassan

Reserves: Ghulam Fatima, Kainat Imtiaz and Sadaf Shamas