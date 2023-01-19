NATIONAL

IHC turns down request for delay in Gill’s indictment for army criticism

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has rejected a plea from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill to halt his indictment proceedings in a sedition case.

Gill is set to be indicted in a district and sessions court on Friday, after which the trial against him in the case of inciting mutiny within the army will begin.

His lawyer requested the court to temporarily stop the special prosecutor from submitting a charge sheet and issue a stay order on Gill’s indictment.

The government had appointed Special Prosecutor Raja Rizwan Abbasi instead of holding a trial through a public prosecutor.

The hearing was adjourned till next week for further arguments on the legal point of the special prosecutor’s appointment.

The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader and former chief of staff its chairman, Imran Khan, is facing sedition charges for allegedly inciting mutiny within the army.

Imran Khan, the leader of the PTI, was also booked in a separate terrorism case for his alleged remarks directed at the female judge. Khan has denied any wrongdoing, saying that the cases were an act of revenge by the government.

Critics say the case highlights the need for the government to ensure that individuals are not subject to legal action for simply exercising the right to freedom of expression, and serves as a reminder that the government should not use legal proceedings as a tool of revenge against its political opponents.

Previous article
Pakistan urges Iran to investigate attack that killed four soldiers
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Disclosure of Toshakhana gifts can harm foreign relations, government tells LHC

LAHORE: The federal government expressed its concerns to the Lahore High Court (LHC) regarding the public disclosure of foreign gifts received by officials, known...

Pakistan calls for UN action against rights violations in occupied Palestine

State Department: US supports Pakistan’s efforts for economic sustainability

Trans men in Pakistan fight for inclusion and visibility

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.