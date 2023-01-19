Pakistan urges Iran to investigate attack that killed four soldiers

ISLAMABAD: Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, spokesperson of the Foreign Office, called on Iran to investigate a recent attack in the Panjgur district of Balochistan that killed four Pakistan Army soldiers and bring the perpetrators to justice.

In a weekly news briefing in Islamabad, Baloch said the terrorists had used the neighbouring nation’s soil to target a convoy of security forces patrolling in the remote district along the border, and emphasised that Pakistan will not allow its territory to be used for cross-border attacks in Iran.

No group immediately claimed responsibility, and the Iranian embassy in Islamabad tweeted that Tehran “strongly condemns (the) terrorist attack.” “Terrorism is the common pain of Iran and Pakistan. Both sides are victims of the ominous phenomenon,” the embassy added.

The spokesperson also noted that communication channels with Iran are active and that Pakistan has shared its concerns regarding the attack with Tehran.

Following the attack, the prime minister had also called on Iran not to allow its territory to be used for “cross-border attacks.”

“I strongly condemn the killing of our four security officials in a terrorist incident along the Pakistan-Iran border in Balochistan,” Shehbaz Sharif said in a tweet. “Nation pays homage to the sacrifices of their martyred soldiers in line of duty. We expect Iran will ensure that its soil is not used for cross-border attacks.”

Additionally, Baloch mentioned that Pakistan seeks to improve relations with all of its neighbours, including India, but that New Delhi’s “unabated hostility and retrogressive moves” have hindered the process of peace and collaboration.