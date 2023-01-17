Abid Minto shocked, grieved on brutal murder of Latif Afridi

LAHORE: Mr. Abid Hassan Minto, Senior Advocate of the Supreme Court of Pakistan and former President of the Supreme Court Bar Association and Lahore High Court Bar Association, and Founding President of Awami Workers Party (AWP) Pakistan, has expressed his deep sorrow at the shocking death (being reported in the media as targeted murder) of Mr. Latif Afridi.

Mr. Minto has lamented over the security situation of the country where even even a leading lawyer is not safe within the four-walls of a Bar Room located in a High Court. Mr. Minto has also asked for an urgent inquiry in to the matter at the highest level in order to dig up the motives behind this heinous murder of one of the most vocal Democratic and Human Rights voices in Pakistan.