Nadra Tasdeeq Service to greatly serve the cause of senior citizens: Mrs Farrukh Khan

ISLAMABAD: MNA and President of PML-Q Women’s Wing Mrs Farrukh Khan has lauded the launch of NADRA Tasdeeq Service, saying that it would go a long way in removing the hassles faced by senior citizens during the bio-metric matching.

Mrs Farrukh Khan, who had raised the matter for the first time during on a point of order in the National Assembly around a year back, said that the innovative solution under the Nadra Tasdeeq Service envisages alternate identity verification for senior citizens above 60 years of age.

Under the initiative, the senior citizens whose fingerprints have been lost due to age complications, will be asked artificial intelligence-based secret personal questions for identity verification to bypass bio-metrics.

“Once correct answers are received, senior citizens will be deemed to have been verified, especially during the bio-metric verification at banks,” Mrs Farrukh Khan said.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman Nadra Tariq Malik had said that Nadra has received countless complaints from senior citizens that they face difficulties in verifying their fingerprints, especially in banks. In view of this, NADRA has introduced an innovative AI-based solution, he added.

Mrs Farrukh Khan said it was natural for people over sixty years of age to face problems in bio-metric matching as skin elasticity decreases with ageing and fingerprints fade.

“In such a situation, elderly people cannot be verified and they face difficulties in opening bank accounts or receiving money. The chairman Nadra hoped that banks would conduct their KYC exercise for senior citizens smoothly through the new solution system by deploying artificial intelligence (AI) to generate questions from the personal data stored in the Nadra database,” she said.

It is pertinent to mention that at present, a total of 46 banks are working in the country and this service has been initiated in five banks, including MCB, Allied Bank, Bank Al-Falah, Bank of Khyber and Soneri Bank, while National Bank, Askari Bank, First Women Bank Limited and Khushali Bank are undergoing final testing ahead of launching this service. The process of on- boarding the remaining banks has already started.