President Alvi denounces militant attack in Peshawar

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi condemned the terrorist attack on Sarband police station in Peshawar on Sunday, according to a press statement issued by his office.

The president expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the loss of police officers and personnel, and shared his condolences with the bereaved families. He emphasised that the fight against terrorism will continue until its complete elimination.

President Alvi also paid tribute to the sacrifices made by the victims, and offered his prayers for their souls and for their families to have the strength to cope with their loss.

Militants shot and killed three police officers on the outskirts of Peshawar, authorities said, the latest violence in the restive northwestern province bordering Afghanistan.

Senior superintendent of Police (Operations) Kashif Aftab Abbasi said the three officers died as they chased militants who had earlier attacked a police station with hand grenades, sniper guns and automatic weapons in Sarband.

The proscribed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) group on Saturday claimed responsibility for the attack and for killing the officers.

The TTP has waged an insurgency in Pakistan over the past 15 years, fighting for stricter enforcement of religious laws in the country, the release of their members who are in government custody and a reduction of military presence in the former tribal regions.

They also claimed responsibility for an attack Friday at a police checkpoint in the Taunsa district of Punjab that killed two officers.