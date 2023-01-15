PTI will clinch Sindh LG vote, says leader

LAHORE: Musarrat Jamshed Cheema, a lawmaker of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), has claimed the opposition party will be successful in the local government elections taking place in the 16 districts of Sindh on Sunday.

Cheema said the people of Sindh have rejected the hooliganism and blackmailing tactics of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P). She also alleged that attempts at rigging were made but ultimately remained unsuccessful.

On Twitter, Cheema also stated the Punjab Assembly had been dissolved and that general elections will take place within the next 90 days.

She further added the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) cannot compete with the PTI in a political battle as their leader, Nawaz Sharif, is an absconder. Cheema opined that the future of Pakistan is now bright.