Parents and dreams

I am the first girl from my whole tribe to have acquired higher education, earned a master’s degree in English from the University of Karachi and currently preparing to be part of the Central Superior Services (CSS). All this has been possible only because of my parents who defied the conservative norms of society and supported me through thick and thin.

Ours is a conservative tribe where it is believed that girls may go morally corrupt by getting education, especially higher education. Tribal elders believe that the sole purpose of a woman’s existence is to get married, raise children, cook and wash dishes. As such, it is ‘unwise’ to waste money on their education. That being so, a woman pursuing a career is simply unimaginable; a taboo. I am blessed to have parents who stood by my side. I urge every parent to do the same and let their daughters acquire education in order to fulfil their dreams. We must not deprive our daughters of what is as simple as the basic right to education.

NAZMEEN KHAN

KARACHI