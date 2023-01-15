NATIONAL

Pakistan, China strengthen alliance, vow mutual support

By Staff Report
Beijing, CHINA: People pass under Pakistani and Chinese flags at Tiananmen Gate on view for Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf's visit to the Chinese capital Beijing, 20 February 2006. Musharraf arrived in China late 19 February on a five-day visit that analysts said would focus on anti-terrorism cooperation, trade and technological assistance. AFP PHOTO/Peter PARKS (Photo credit should read PETER PARKS/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: The chairman of the Senate, Sadiq Sanjrani, acknowledged China’s active contribution to relief and rehabilitation efforts during recent floods in Pakistan during a farewell dinner honouring outgoing Ambassador Nong Rong in Islamabad.

Sanjrani stated the relationship between the two countries is based on mutual respect and trust, and that China has supported Pakistan in difficult times. He also emphasised the significance of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project as a gift to the people of Pakistan.

In response, Ambassador Nong Rong expressed appreciation for the comments and stated that the government and the people of China are proud of their lasting friendship with Pakistan.

He further pledged that China will continue to cooperate in the development of Pakistan and that both countries will continue to support each other at regional and global forums.

