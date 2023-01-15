Pakistan, China strengthen alliance, vow mutual support

ISLAMABAD: The chairman of the Senate, Sadiq Sanjrani, acknowledged China’s active contribution to relief and rehabilitation efforts during recent floods in Pakistan during a farewell dinner honouring outgoing Ambassador Nong Rong in Islamabad.

Sanjrani stated the relationship between the two countries is based on mutual respect and trust, and that China has supported Pakistan in difficult times. He also emphasised the significance of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project as a gift to the people of Pakistan.

In response, Ambassador Nong Rong expressed appreciation for the comments and stated that the government and the people of China are proud of their lasting friendship with Pakistan.

He further pledged that China will continue to cooperate in the development of Pakistan and that both countries will continue to support each other at regional and global forums.