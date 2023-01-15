Rasheed accuses Zardari of settling old score with PML-N

ISLAMABAD: Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad alleged on Sunday that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari is settling old scores with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

In a tweet, Ahmad also urged the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) coalition to stop avoiding elections and instead face them head-on. He credited former prime minister Imran Khan for changing the country’s politics and predicted that the schedule for the next general elections will be announced by April 15.

He also criticised the finance minister, stating that people are withdrawing funds from foreign commercial accounts following a recent statement by Ishaq Dar, and predicts that there will be long queues for flour and banks will be closed.

The AML chief also said that the PPP and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) are old foes and urged the latter to quit the ruling alliance after boycotting the second phase of the Sindh local government elections.

Ahmad further claimed that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will be asked to seek a vote of confidence from the National Assembly, while PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif will not return.