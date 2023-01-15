NATIONAL

Rasheed accuses Zardari of settling old score with PML-N

By Staff Report
Pakistan's Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad speaks during a press conference in Islamabad on March 18, 2022. - Three one-day internationals and a Twenty20 match between Pakistan and the visiting Australians later this month are being moved from Rawalpindi to Lahore because of domestic politics, the interior minister said on March 18. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP) (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad alleged on Sunday that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari is settling old scores with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

In a tweet, Ahmad also urged the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) coalition to stop avoiding elections and instead face them head-on. He credited former prime minister Imran Khan for changing the country’s politics and predicted that the schedule for the next general elections will be announced by April 15.

He also criticised the finance minister, stating that people are withdrawing funds from foreign commercial accounts following a recent statement by Ishaq Dar, and predicts that there will be long queues for flour and banks will be closed.

The AML chief also said that the PPP and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) are old foes and urged the latter to quit the ruling alliance after boycotting the second phase of the Sindh local government elections.

Ahmad further claimed that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will be asked to seek a vote of confidence from the National Assembly, while PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif will not return.

Pakistan, China strengthen alliance, vow mutual support
Staff Report
Staff Report

