PTI to put Shehbaz Sharif to test through trust vote: Imran Khan

LAHORE: PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday confirmed that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will be “tested” through a vote of confidence in a tit-for-tat move similar to the one he himself had faced as the premier in April last year.

Speaking in a TV programme, Khan was asked if the incumbent prime minister could be asked to obtain a vote of confidence from the National Assembly.

“Absolutely, we will test him,” he asserted.

Imran said Shehbaz had tested the PTI so now he would have to taste his own medicine.

He said the PTI would hash out the details of the move in a party meeting on Sunday and carry out full planning for not only the trust vote but also “other plans to fully thrust them in a testing situation now”.

It is pertinent to mention that the MQM-P, a key ally of the ruling coalition, has in recent days indicated that it could quit the federal government owing to what it says are unfulfilled promises.

MQM-P sources earlier said that the party had communicated its ultimatum and it would announce its decision at a workers’ convention scheduled to be held on Saturday (today).

PML-Q likely to merge into PTI