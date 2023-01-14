DSP, two constables embrace martyrdom in terrorists’ attack

PESHAWAR: Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Badhabair, Sardar Hussain and two police constables embraced martyrdom as terrorists attacked Sarband Police Station in the suburbs of Peshawar during late hours of Friday night.

Defunct terrorist organisation, TTP, has claimed responsibility for the attack.

According to police, the terrorists attacked Sarband Police station from three sides by hurling hand grenades and opening indiscriminate firing. The attack was repulsed by the Police force who responded with commendable audacity to attackers by exchange of firing and counterattacks.

On receiving a report of the attack, DSP Badabair, Sardar Hussain forthwith reached on the spot along with two police constables and were hit by bullets while getting out of the vehicles by being targeted with sniper guns.

“The security officials were targeted by sniper guns who were equipped with sophisticated weapons including night vision goggles,” Police claimed.

The terrorists escaped from the site by taking advantage of pitch darkness while Police has started search operation for combing of the area within the vicinity of Police station. The two police constables who embraced martyrdom have been identified as Irshad and Jehanzeb.

Imran Khan, KP CM condemn terrorists’ attack on Sarband police station

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan strongly condemned the terrorists attack on a police station on the outskirts of Peshawar in which a Police officer among 3 were martyred.

PTI Chairman, in a statement on Saturday, said: ”I strongly condemn the terrorist attack on the police station. My condolences and prayers go to the families of the martyrs.”

Imran Khan stated that the KP government and its police force were in the frontline of fighting terrorism and must be a central part of any counter terrorism policy.

Separately, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan also condemned terrorist attack on Police Station Sarband and termed it a sorrowful incident. In a statement issued here on Saturday, the Chief Minister said that the sacrifices of martyrs would not go waste.

He said that police have fought with bravery and repulsed the attack. Mahmood Khan added that the whole nation is standing shoulder to shoulder with the police in the war against terrorism. He prayed for the eternal peace for the martyrs and expressed his heartiest sympathies and condolence with the bereaved families.