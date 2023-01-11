NATIONAL

Moonis’ ‘abducted’ friend returns, insists he was with family

By Staff Report

LAHORE: A friend of Moonis Elahi, a lawmaker of the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) party, who was reportedly abducted last week, has been located and presented before the Lahore High Court (LHC) by the Lahore police.

According to Geo News, Ahmad Faran Khan was dropped off outside his home in the early hours of Wednesday. Faran was reported missing from the Garden Town neighbourhood of Lahore four days ago, with Elahi claiming he was abducted by unknown individuals in black-coloured vehicles.

Salman Zaheer Khan, Faran’s brother, filed a habeas corpus petition at the high court, alleging the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had kept him in illegal custody. The petitioner alleged that Faran was kidnapped by eight people on the evening of January 6, and it was feared that he was taken by the federal government.

The LHC, taking notice of the incident, directed the FIA to recover Faran Khan and present him before the court on January 10. However, during the hearing conducted by Justice Alia Neelum, the FIA submitted that it had not arrested Faran and he was not in its custody.

The court then directed the chief of Lahore police to recover Faran and present him before the court.

Ahead of the court hearing today, Faran informed journalists that he had been with his family and an injury on his forehead was due to an accident.

