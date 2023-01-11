NATIONAL

LHC extends stay on Imran’s removal as PTI chief

By Staff Report
Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan (C) addresses his supporters during an anti-government long march towards Islamabad to demand early elections, in Lahore on October 29, 2022. - Khan launched a so-called "long march" on October 28 in the capital Islamabad to demand early elections, piling pressure on a government already in crisis. (Photo by Arif ALI / AFP) (Photo by ARIF ALI/AFP via Getty Images)

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday extended a stay order on Imran Khan’s removal as chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI).

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) initiated proceedings to strip Khan of the party’s chairmanship following his disqualification in the foreign gifts reference.

The plea was taken up by Justice Jawad Hassan of the LHC. The court has forwarded the matter to the chief justice for the formation of a full court bench.

“Important points have been raised in the case for which full court bench is recommended,” the LHC in its recommendation said.

The LHC has also extended its stay order barring the commission from action against Khan.

Earlier, the court stopped the tribunal from removing Khan as chairman of the PTI.

Khan in his petition argued that the electoral body was exceeding its powers by trying to remove him as the party head, adding the tribunal issued him the notice “illegally”.

UK police investigate uranium package seized at Heathrow
Staff Report
Staff Report

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecasted that a "cold wave" is expected to grip Sindh, including Karachi, starting Thursday. According to the forecast,...

