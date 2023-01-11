LHC extends stay on Imran’s removal as PTI chief

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday extended a stay order on Imran Khan’s removal as chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI).

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) initiated proceedings to strip Khan of the party’s chairmanship following his disqualification in the foreign gifts reference.

The plea was taken up by Justice Jawad Hassan of the LHC. The court has forwarded the matter to the chief justice for the formation of a full court bench.

“Important points have been raised in the case for which full court bench is recommended,” the LHC in its recommendation said.

The LHC has also extended its stay order barring the commission from action against Khan.

Earlier, the court stopped the tribunal from removing Khan as chairman of the PTI.

Khan in his petition argued that the electoral body was exceeding its powers by trying to remove him as the party head, adding the tribunal issued him the notice “illegally”.