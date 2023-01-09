Rizwan powers Pakistan to emphatic win over New Zealand in first one-day

Earlier, fast-bowler Naseem Shah grabbed his second five-wicket haul on Monday to help Pakistan restrict New Zealand to 255-9 in the first day-night international in Karachi.

The 19-year-old dismissed opener Devon Conway in the first over of the match for nought to kickstart Pakistan, who won the toss and sent New Zealand in to bat at the National Stadium.

Shah, who finished with 5-57, returned for a second spell to account for Glenn Phillips (37), Michael Bracewell (43), and Henry Shipley (nought) to derail the visitors’ batting.

Shah, whose first five-wicket haul was against the Netherlands in August, rounded off his night by dismissing Mitchell Santner for 21 in the final over.

Tom Latham (42) and Daryl Mitchell (36) restored the innings during a fourth-wicket stand of 56, while Phillips and Bracewell added 66 off 59 balls for the sixth — before Shah dismissed both in successive overs.

Skipper Kane Williamson scored 26 before he was beautifully bowled neck and crop by debutant leg-spinner Usama Mir, who finished with 2-42.

Phillips hit a six and a boundary in his 53-ball knock, while Bracewell cracked four boundaries and six off 42 deliveries.

Opener Finn Allen smashed six boundaries in his 27-ball 29.