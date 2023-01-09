Imran responsible for current crisis, says Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan on Sunday said that Imran Khan is responsible for the current crisis in the country and the entire nation has come to know about the history of his lies, fraud, and forgery.

In reaction to Imran Khan’s statement, Rana Sanaullah Khan said that Imran Khan is repeating the crime he has been committing for four years by calling the names of others.

The minister said that it was the decisive phase on April 10, 2022, when the process of destruction of the country was stopped through the power of the Constitution. He termed Imran Khan as a foreign agent and declared him responsible for current crisis in the country.

The minister said that Imran’s incompetence and corruption have led the country towards an economic crisis and he is so much idle person who had badly failed even after preparing for 22 years.

“Imran Khan is such an incompetent person who has failed because he was surrounded by a nexus of opportunists and his revolutionary steps include theft of watches and selling national interests,” he added.

Rana Sanaullah Khan said that Imran’s revolutionary measures’ have been heard by the nation in audios. He said that the incumbent government has saved the country from economic default and made Imran Khan’s dream untrue.

Minister for Interior said that Imran Khan expressed his anger by slamming others for being disrespected by Pervaiz Elahi every day.

‘PML-N always keeps county’s interest supreme’

Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal on Sunday said that the PML-N has always kept the country’s interest supreme instead of politics.

Talking to a private channel from Geneva, the federal minister said that the PDM-led government was facing difficulties on the economic front due to the redundant economic policies of the previous government, but we are hopeful to turn things around soon”.

The minister said the negative speculations on the economy were badly affecting the market and business activities adding he urged the politicians and media to discourage propaganda against the government.

Ahsan Iqbal said, “ the incumbent government was engaging with IMF, and we are hopeful that IMF will soon approve our 9th review to dismantle the market uncertainty in the country.”

Criticizing the PTI chief he said unfortunately, there was an atmosphere of mistrust with the IMF that was prevailing due to the breach of promises in the four years of Imran’s regime.