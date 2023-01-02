President assents to prohibit broadcasting without sign language interpreters

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi has accorded his assent to the act under which the government will not be allowed to broadcast any news bulletin without Pakistan sign language interpreters, the state media reported.

The Access to the Media (Deaf) Persons Act provides that after six months of its commencement, sign language interpreters would be mandatory on the national broadcaster, state or privately run electronic media, private television channels, cable TV or any other broadcast media, the media reported.

Additionally, following one year of the commencement of the act, the government will not allow broadcasting any program, entertainment, advertisement, talk show, drama, film or any other pictorial segment on the national broadcaster, media, private television channels, cable TV or any other broadcast media without Pakistan sign language interpreters, it added.

The act further directed the government and private media outlets to appoint sign language interpreters within the six months time period, according to the media.