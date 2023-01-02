NATIONAL

KP govt releases over Rs2b for uplift projects in specific districts

By Aziz Buneri

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has started releasing development funds to “important projects” of the Annual Development Program (ADP) that was frozen for the past two months.

Sources informed that provincial finance department has started the release of funds to “important projects” in specific districts. According to sources, the finance department has started the release of funds due to pressure from members of the assembly. The official sources said that funds have been released to projects identified by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) member of the provincial assembly.

According to sources, development funds have been released for various districts including Swat, Mardan, Tank, DI Khan, Bannu, Abbottabad and Swabi. Sources informed that the opposition lawmakers have also been provided funds to complete important projects on the direction of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

Author is a senior journalist and working in the field of journalism since 2004. He covers Financial, Social, Political and regional issues for Pakistan today and Profit. He can reached at [email protected]

