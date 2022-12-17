Ahead of expected dissolution of assemblies, PM lambasts PTI for creating ‘upheaval’

ISLAMABAD: Accusing the leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) of creating upheaval in the country, Shehbaz Sharif said political stability was crucial to economic prosperity and to rid the nation of soaring inflation.

“It is required for the sake of loyalty to Pakistan and allegiance, that there must be economic stability,” the prime minister said.

In a statement issued Saturday ahead of former prime minister Imran Khan’s expected announcement of the dissolution of the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa legislative assemblies t force snap elections, Sharif declared “a certain person wanted Pakistan be pushed into default, but it won’t happen”.

“The people who had laid land mines in the economic foundations of the country, are out to do the same in the political foundations of the country,” the prime minister, in a veiled reference to the opposition party, said.

The people who hurt public confidence in the state were now out to dissolve provincial parliaments, he said, claiming their objective was to create political instability.

“Political stability and economic charter can only strengthen Pakistan’s national solidarity,” he opined.

Sharif vowed his government would rid the public of the problems of food inflation and employment like the way they delivered by removing “a liar and corrupt government” with the “power of the Constitution”.

By triggering anarchy, the political miscreants sought to force the world to not invest in Pakistan, besides hampering the efforts for rehabilitation of the flood-hit people, he claimed.

He said such characters were not concerned about the plight of the flood victims and the efforts to save them from winter, hunger and diseases, as they were only self-centric and interested in their political interests.

The prime minister said for providing employment to the youth, it was necessary to get rid of “the political unemployed”.

“There is no doubt that economic havoc was brought under an agenda and the political instability is a continuity of that action,” Sharif noted.

The prime minister advised the political opponents to take pity on the condition of the people of Pakistan. To bring the public out of the curse of poverty and unemployment was the real politics, he observed.

He further said that during the past four years of the previous government’s tenure, the people had braced for the economic upheaval and exhorted the PTI leaders not to create hurdles in the economic prosperity of the public.