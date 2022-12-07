Aqeel, Barkatullah, Abdullah, Yousaf, Muzammil, Shoaib, Mudassar, Abid move into Tennis quarterfinals

ISLAMABAD: Aqeel Khan, Barkatullah, Abdullah Adnan, Yousaf Khalil, Muzammil Murtaza, Muhammad Shoaib, Mudassar Murtaza and Muhammad Abid have marched into the quarterfinals of the 35th Federal Cup National Ranking Tennis Championships here at S.Dilawar Abbas PTF Tennis Complex on Wednesday.

Unseeded Abdullah Adnan caused the major upset of the day when he defeated experienced 7th-seeded Heera Ashiq in a well contested straight-set match 7-6 (5) 6-4. Both the players exhibited good game of tennis, but in the 8th game, Heera Ashiq struggled hard to save the game after 5 deuces. The set was decided in a tie-break which was won by Abdullah Adnan 7-4. In the second set both the players again displayed good tennis and reached 4-4 all. In the crucial 9th game, Heera hit two double faults and lost the game.

In the 10th game, Abdullah played very well and won the 2nd set 6-4 and qualified for the quarterfinal. He would face 3rd-seeded Muzammil Murtaza in the second quarterfinal on Thursday.

Top seed Aqeel Khan was in excellent form and eliminated Ahmed Nael Qureshi in a straight match 6-3 6-0. 2nd seed Muhammad Soahib also comfortably won his encounter against Asadullah Khan 6-2 6-2; Muhammad Abid did not allow his opponent in the court and brushed off Baqar Ali in straight sets 6-1 6-0. Muzammil Murtaza and Mudassar Murtaza also won their matches in straight sets.

President Pakistan Tennis Federation Senator Salim Saifullah Khan visited the PTF Complex and interacted with players and officials of the tournament.

He also appreciated the efforts of ITA for organizing the 35th Federal Cup in a highly befitting manner. Referee of the tournament Arif Qureshi briefed him about the participation of huge number of entries.

In Men’s Singles (Main Draw pre-quarterfinals), Aqeel Khan beat Ahmed Nael Qureshi 6-3 6-0; Barkatullah beat M.Talha Khan 6-3 6-2; Abdullah Adnan beat Heera Ashiq 7-6(5) 6-4; Yousaf Khalil beat M.Huzaifa Khan 6-3 6-1; Muzammil Murtaza beat S.Nofil Kaleem 6-1 6-1; Mudassir Murtaza beat M.Waqas Malik 6-2 6-1; Muhammad Abid beat Baqar Ali 6-1 6-0; Muhammad Shoaib beat Asadullah Khan 6-2 6-2.

In Junior 18&Under Singles (Main Draw pre-quarterfinals), Bilal Asim beat Talha Khan 6-0 6-0; Sami Zeb Khan w/o Ibrahim Yousaf; M.Talha Khan beat M.Hamza Aasim 6-4 6-2; Muhammad Salar beat Arslan Khan 6-0 6-0; Mahatir Muhammad beat Shahsawar Khan 6-1 3-6 6-0; Hamid Israr beat Abdul Hanan Khan 6-2 7-5; M.Huzaifa Khan beat Hamza Rehman 6-0 6-1; Ahmed Nael Qureshi beat Uzair Khan 6-0 6-3.

In Ladies Singles (Main Draw pre-quarterfinals), Amara Khan beat Madina Qadir 6-3 6-0; Esha Jawad beat Kianat Ali 6-0 6-0; Soha Ali beat Zainab Ali Naqvi 6-1 6-0.

In Men’s Doubles (Main Draw pre-quarterfinals), M.Huzaifa Khan, M.Talha Khan beat M.Waqas Malik, Asadullah Khan 7-5 2-6 10-7; Bilal Asim, Mahatir Muhammad beat Uzair Khan, Hasam Khan 6-2 6-0; Sami Zeb Khan, Abdullah Adnan beat Muhammad Salar, Major Suleman 6-1 6-2.

In Boys & Girls 12&Under Singles (Main Draw), Muhammad Hassan Usmani beat Uzair 4-0 4-0; Ahmed Khan beat Anas (Pes) 4-0 4-0; Uzair Abbasi beat Changaz Leghari 4-0 4-0; Abdur Rehman was given a walk over against Uzair; Haziq Arejo beat Eesa Fahad 4-0 4-2; Muhammad Shakib beat Behroze Wander Maimoom 4-0 4-0; M.Junaid Khan beat Aamir Masood Abbasi 4-0 4-0; Ihsanullah Kabir beat Moazzam Babar 4-0 4-0; Hajra Suhail beat Mahad Mehmood 4-0 4-0. The quarterfinals of Men’s and Ladies Singles would be played on Thursday followed by Doubles matches.