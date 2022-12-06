NATIONAL

JI chief dubs Pakistan-Turkiye two bodies with a single soul

By Staff Report

ISAMABAD: Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan, Sirajul Haq said on Tuesday that Jamaat highly values brotherly relations Pakistan and Turkey and wanted to see Ummah united for the common cause.

“Both the countries could provide leadership to the Muslim world to cope with the different challenges particularly Islamophobia.”

Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan, Sirajul Haq expressed the views during a meeting with Turkiye Ambassador Dr Mehmet Pacaci here on Tuesday. They discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and matters of mutual interests during a meeting held here.

JI (Foreign Affairs) Director Asif Luqman Qazi was also present on the occasion.

Appreciating the role of Turkish President on Palestine and Kashmir issues, the JI chief said that both the nations supported each other on Kashmir and Northern Cyprus. He highlighted the Islamic world should set aside their mutual differences and pose unity among their ranks.

He said unity among Pakistan, Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Iran was the need of the hour to counter the influence of western civilization, adding that Turkey and Pakistan were two bodies with a single soul as they had centuries old religious and cultural relations.

Haq said Turkey occupied a distinct position in the Muslim world and the government of President Erdogan was the torch-bearer of great Turkish civilization and glory. The JI chief said that the eyes of the entire Muslim world were on Turkey.

On the occasion, the Turkish ambassador expressed his gratitude to the people of Pakistan and the JI chief for expressing their love and unanimity with the Turkish people.

 

 

